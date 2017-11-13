Geronimo chooses mayor, Lawton a council member

The polls open at 7 a.m. today for Lawton, Geronimo and Kiowa County residents who are voting in special elections.

Residents in west Lawton's Ward 8 will be selecting a City Council member to represent them for the next three years, deciding between a long-time incumbent and a former councilman.

Ward 8 Incumbent Doug Wells, who retired from the U.S. Army before serving and retiring as a City of Lawton management information services supervisor, is seeking his final term on the council because of term limits imposed by the city charter. His opponent is Randy Warren, owner of the family business Warren's Imports and a longtime Ward 8 councilman who lost his seat to Wells in 2008.

The Ward 8 winner will be sworn into office for his three-year term during a special meeting on Jan. 8 along with Ward 6 Councilman-elect Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 7 Councilwoman-elect Onreka Givens Johnson. Fortenbaugh and Johnson won their seats in the September primary election.

Geronimo residents will be deciding who will be that town's next mayor, a position left vacant when former Mayor Kevin Bayman resigned Aug. 4, citing personal reasons. The candidates are Ned Hodge, Katherine Rice and Donald W. Setzer.