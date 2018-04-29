Genealogical Library in Duncan offers workshop

The Genealogical Library in Duncan will offer a workshop soon, and the new librarian is eager to show people how to trace their roots.

The Genealogical Library, 301 N. 8th Street, has a new librarian, Myranda Grecinger, and four faster computers have been installed. She will offer a workshop, "Find Your Roots: A Genealogical Intro and Refresher" at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Grecinger is no stranger to Southwest Oklahoma. Her grandmother had family in the area and now her parents and grandmother live in Duncan while other relatives live in Lawton.

"I have lived in a lot of places before I came to Duncan six years ago," Grecinger said. "I consider Minnesota my home though."

She has a background in college with anthropology and history.

"I have always loved this kind of work," she said. "I've been at the library since October as a volunteer and I was hired in March.

"We have different resources pertaining to genealogy from all over the U. S. and some from international sources too," said Grecinger. "The workshop is free and we will be able to utilize free access to some paid databases too. I am looking forward to facilitating this workshop and hopefully those who attend will get some good pointers out of it.