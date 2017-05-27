Gen. McKiernan speaks at Vet Center

eterans of the nation's past wars living at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center were Fort Sill Commanding General Brian J. McKiernan's No. 1 priority on Friday.

"I've got to tell you, first off, I don't think there's anywhere I'd rather be at the beginning of a Memorial Day weekend than here with a bunch of veterans who have given so much for our nation and are here to celebrate and remember those who are now missing from our ranks," he said in greeting the audience.

"I'm honored and privileged to be here with you," he added, thanking the 77th Army Band and soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery, for the parts they played in the center's Memorial Day ceremony. "When I think of occasions like this, I can find no words more fitting than those that were penned by Thomas Paine in December of 1776 while our country struggled for its very existence:

"'These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country. But he that stands by it now deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered. Yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.'"

McKiernan said he chose those words because they so aptly describe the character of the men and women whose memory the nation celebrates on Memorial Day.

"Today we honor the 1.2 million Americans who gave their lives to defend our nation's freedoms and our very liberties. We pause today and remember stories of valor, their heroics, their great sacrifices. And these are stories of ordinary citizens like you and me. You knew many of them," he told the veterans.

"I can tell you this after 31 years of wearing this uniform and fighting in three wars and commanding our marvelous soldiers in combat, and suffering the pain, and sharing in the pain of the loss of too many of them, I now know what Memorial Day means - Memorial Day for me is a day of solemn mourning but also a day of reverent celebration, a celebration of men and women who dared all, who gave all, so that we might continue to enjoy the freedoms and benefits and bounty of this great nation."

McKiernan encouraged listeners to participate in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time Monday by pausing to reflect on those Americans who died in the service of the nation.

Pvt. Daniel Rodriguez of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2-20 FA, matched the actions to the words as Teresa Aldridge read the POW-MIA missing man table ceremony.

"Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring the men and women who died serving our U.S. military," said Tonya Hendricks, administrator of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, as she welcomed those in attendance. "Memorial Day is a time to remember that the American way of life is not cheap but rather has been purchased by the lives and blood of so many who have sacrificed for us to live in freedom. May we always be grateful."