Futurist asks community to think about taking advantage of change

Whether they're feeling personally disrupted or not, some Lawtonians just can't stop thinking about tomorrow.

And they have plenty to think about after a follow-up videoconference meeting with futurist Daniel Burrus last week.

What's on their minds? How about a school to learn to fly drones? Or maybe setting up a cyber security center? And how about bottling municipal water and selling it as we'll call it General Lawton's Life-Sustaining Ambrosia Elixer for now to sell at tourist attractions and special events?

Burrus was in Lawton in March for an all-day session sponsored by the Lawton Rotary Leadership Institute and asked Southwest Oklahomans to think about challenges the community faces, much of them the result of the advance of technology that is disrupting the economy and even personal lives.

Burrus challenged the participants in March to "Get Ahead of Digital Disruption," and last week's session allowed him to present 80 or so suggestions that participants had made of earlier trends and about how the community can adapt to and take advantage of change.

The list was divided into "hard" trends things like technological change, an aging population, increasing e-commerce that are here or are coming, no matter what the community does and "soft" trends things like quality of life, loss of younger people and business creation which the community can affect through its efforts.

Burrus spent about two hours discussing some suggestions to address some of the trends, and urged the participants to think not only of new programs but also of existing assets that the community can leverage.

For example, he said, the community has some good museums and should work with them to create a destination event, like a living history re-enactment that would bring in visitors for more than a day, and even a permanent attraction like a Wild West heritage park.

"I've seen some smaller towns, much smaller than Lawton, turn this into something big," he said.

"I've seen things like this succeed and grow and generate a lot of revenue."

The advantage of such events, he said, is there is plenty of information available from people and organizations that have succeeded.

"I don't want you to be on the bleeding edge; I want you to be on the leading edge," he said. "Let them do the bleeding."