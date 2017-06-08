Fundraisers will help Soccer Club

Two fundraisers in August and September will help the Lawton Soccer Club advance toward its goal of paving the parking lot of the Big Green soccer complex.

Shawn McGrath, public affairs officer for the club, is excited about both events, which will be at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

William Michael Morgan will perform in concert Aug. 27. The Allen Biffle Band will open for Morgan and doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Southwest Chemical Co., No. 1 SW C, or at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium box office, 801 NW Ferris.

Morgan has had one hit so far, "I Met a Girl." He is from Mississippi and began in the country music realm as a lead singer of a no-name band that played honky tonks on the weekends.

"I like to sing about love," Morgan said. "I'm a lover, not a fighter. I like to write about having a good time. I am a typical 22 year old."

'American Sniper' widow will speak

The second event is Sept. 8. The speaker is the widow of Chris Kyle, the "American Sniper." "Taya Kyle will speak about her husband and the challenges that face first responders, police officers and members of the military and how they get through crises," McGrath said.

Tickets are available at the auditorium and Southwest Chemical. In addition to her presentation, tickets also will be available for a special meet-and-greet sponsored by Southwest Chemical.

"Over 1200 kids play soccer in the Lawton area and these two fundraisers will help improve our grounds," McGrath said. "They range in age from pre-kindergarten through high school. We have scholarship programs for kids who want to play, but just aren't financially in the position to pay. The kids get an application through their school's sports coordinator or through the booster club.