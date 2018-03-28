Funding deal difficult to reach

The Oklahoma House's decision late Monday night to approve a series of measures to pay for teacher pay raises drew mixed responses from two Lawton-area legislators.

Rep. Jeff Coody, R-Grandfield, voted to give teachers a pay raise, but voted against all tax-raising measures. Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, like colleagues Rep. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton and Rep. Scooter Park, R-Devol, voted for the measures.

The series of proposals, which passed the House by a 79-vote margin, sets pay raises of $5,000 for first-year teachers, with additional increases based on years of experience. To fund the measure, House members passed a series of bills that included raising the gross production tax to 5 percent (it now is 2 percent) on the first 36 months of production; raising the state gasoline tax by 3 cents a gallon and diesel tax by 6 cents a gallon; setting a $5 state hotel/motel tax on each room; capping itemized deductions at $17,000 (exceptions are set for medical expenses and charitable contributions); allowing casinos to conduct ball and dice games; and raising the state cigarette tax by $1 per pack.

The proposal has been forwarded to the Senate, which may consider it as early as today.

"We're excited we've finally been able to come to a mutually agreeable compromise between Republicans and Democrats. We think it's a good compromise for getting teachers the funding increase they need," Worthen said, adding that as far as House members can determine, Monday's action was the first tax increase agreed to by the House since the state Constitution was amended to require a three-fourths majority vote to pass tax legislation.

Worthen said House members explored many options and those presented Monday were the measures that supporters felt had the best chance of winning 76 votes, the minimum needed to reach the three-fourths majority. He said the compromise provides funding for teacher pay, but like many legislators he agrees the tax increases were difficult.

"But, show me another option," he said, adding the compromise was necessary as supporters worked with what members would agree to while providing the revenue necessary to fund education increases.

He said hard numbers may ease concerns. Statistics by the U.S. Department of Transportation indicate the average Oklahoman uses 600 gallons of gasoline a year, meaning about $18 more per year based on the 3-cent tax increase. And, leaders have trimmed the state budget. In the last decade, 85 percent of state agencies have seen their budgets cut by an average of 45 percent, while there are 6,000 fewer state employees.