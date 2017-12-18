Fund established for family that lost home

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for an family whose house southeast of Indiahoma burned to the ground Saturday night, Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt reported to the Comanche County Facilities Authority on Monday.

The account for "The Walka Family" was set up by a friend of the family. The stated fundraising goal was $3,000, and $1,935 had already been pledged by midday Monday, according to Ashleigh Hensch, county public information officer. According to the site, Nathan and Kathryn Walka have two children, a 10-year-old daughter, Kali, and a 5-year-old son, Conner. Nathan works for Goodyear, and Kathryn is a teacher assistant at Crosby Park Elementary School.

Merritt said the family was at Chickasha looking at Christmas lights when the fire broke out. A neighbor texted them that their house was on fire. Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said the same house had been flooded twice on earlier occasions.

The house fire at 21400 SW Bishop Road was one of three in the county last week, Merritt noted. A bedroom inside a single-family home at 12271 NW Rhoades Road, Meers, was fully involved, and flames reached into the attic. It was not a total loss, but the house was heavily damaged, he said.

The third structure fire was actually a smoke investigation of a heating element inside a heater. That was at 15 Havenshire Circle in Cache.