Fugitive assumed brother's identity

A man on the run from arrest from child sexual abuse allegations for the last five years was hiding out in the northern United States under the guise of his brother, according to the Stephens County District Attorney.

Jason Anthony McDaniel, 41, is in the Stephens County jail under $500,000 bond after making his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with child sexual abuse, court records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

With few details available about his past half-decade on the run, District Attorney Jason Hicks filled in a few gaps.

"He (McDaniel) was in Minnesota," Hicks said. "He assumed his brother's identity and it caught up with him there."

An arrest warrant for McDaniel was issued in July 2013, following an investigation that led police to believe the then 36-year-old had impregnated a 17-year-old girl. She told investigators that he'd been having sex with her "two or three times a week" since December 2012. She told the nurse she suspected she was pregnant in February 2013 and that McDaniel bought the Plan B pill for her to take, but her pregnancy was confirmed a month later and it was too late for the pill to be effective.