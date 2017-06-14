FSA election set for Comanche County

The Comanche County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is entering the initial stage of the 2017 County FSA Committee Election, according to Robert E. Payne, Comanche County FSA executive director.

Comanche County farmers and ranchers will nominate and elect an individual to serve a three-year term on the local FSA county committee.

The FSA county committee sets rental rates for the Conservation Reserve Program. It approves crop loans by reviewing individual cases and decide the applicability of other programs like the Livestock Disaster Assistance Programs or the Emergency Conservation Program.

Additionally, the committee supervises the operations of the county office, including the hiring of the county executive director who delivers FSA programs. During a disaster, the county committee is responsible for administering FSA's emergency programs. When there's a question about the fairness of the application of programs, it's the county committee that helps resolve the issues.

Generally, the county committee meets monthly for four to eight hours. County committee members will be reimbursed for their vehicle expenses to attend the meetings, at the current rate of 53.5 cents a mile. Currently, county committee members are paid at a rate of $17.26 per hour.

The Comanche County Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for the county committee election for Local Administrative Area (LAA) No. 3, which is all Comanche County land located in: Sections 1-17, 20-27, 35-36 of Township 4 North, Range 14 West; all sections of Township 4 North, Range 13 West; Sections 1-6 and 12 of Township 3 North, Range 13 West; all sections of Township 4 North, Range 12 West; Sections 1-20 of Township 3 North, Range 12 West; all sections of Township 4 North, Range 11 West; Sections 4-9 and 16-18 of Township 3 North, Range 11 West; all sections of Township 4 North, Range 10 West; Sections 1-5, 8-17, 20-29 and 32-36 of Township 3 North, Range 10 West; and all sections of Township 4 North, Range 9 West.

Eligible voters in LAA No. 3 may place nominees on the slate of nominees. An individual who has an interest in a farm or ranch in LAA No. 3 may also place his or her own name on the slate of nominees. To place a nominee on the slate of nominees, a nomination form must be completed, signed by the preparer if completed by someone other than the nominee, and the nominee must sign the form indicating a willingness to serve. Completed nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Comanche County FSA office by close of business Aug. 1.