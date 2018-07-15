Friends of the Wichitas, avid climbers clean up mountain mischief in Wildlife Refuge

When you have a problem with the unnatural at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, it's only natural you call on your friends for help.

So, early on Sunday morning as the sun began to illuminate the east side of Mount Scott, about 20 members of the Friends of the Wichitas and avid climbers set out to erase some human-caused mischief from the mountain, one of the top destinations at the refuge.

Volunteers are routinely asked to help keep the refuge as natural as possible. They pick up trash and root out invasive plants that threaten indigenous vegetation.