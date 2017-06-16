Friends like family mourn slain man

Today, tears will be shed from Lawton to Nigeria as friends and family remember the life of 22-year-old Abidemi Adewumni Farotade, who was described as being "a wonderful person" with a remarkable sense of humor by his best friend, Terry Ajaguna.

"He was a generous person," Ajaguna said. "He's one of those people that would give everything he has away just to see somebody else smile."

A candlight service for Mr. Farotade was held Thursday evening at Farotade's apartment at 2601 SW H. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. today at Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C.

Farotade was in the process of moving his wife of nine months, Tara Claud, from Virginia to their new home in Lawton when he was shot outside his apartment June 7.

Mary Seiger, a Cameron Baptist Church member who took on the role of his mother in the states, said the young man's wife had accepted a job in Lawton and was due to move back any day.

"The day he got shot, he had just left the church, and he had told me, 'Mom I found a house,'" Seiger said. "He had just got his job, so everything was working out just perfect for them."

The newlyweds met at Cameron University, where he pursued an associate's degree in applied science with a concentration in engineering. The young couple wed on Sept. 2, 2016, Seiger said.

At the time of his passing, Farotade was also anticipating the fulfillment of another dream: to join the United States military, Seiger said.

"He loved the U.S. Army. At one time, they (the federal government) had opened for the MAVNI (Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest) program, where they took the international students into the military, and that was his goal," Seiger said. "(He) was real close to his two years when they closed the MAVNI program."

Although Mr. Farotade was disappointed, he found an alternative route to enter the military, which was by becoming a permanent resident of the United States.

"He was real close to getting his green card," she said. "His goal was almost there. ... He said, 'Mom, I'm going to the military.'"

Seiger and her husband, Lester Seiger, formed a familial bond with Farotade after they signed up with Cameron University and Baptist Collegiate Ministries to be his "friendship family."

As part of the Friendship Family program, Mary and Lester Seiger took the young man to watch shows at the movie theater, eat dinner at restaurants and buy groceries at the store, among other related activities, Seiger said. They also celebrated birthdays and holidays together.

"When they (Nigerian students) first come here they don't have any means of getting around town," Seiger said, "so if they need anything, they call."

Over the past three years, Seiger made memories with Farotade, whom she described as a "jolly, young man."

"You could just read his personality in his face because his whole face lights up," she said. "I loved him because he would try any food. ... He might not like it, but he would try any American food."

Ajaguna, a recent Cameron University graduate who became Farotade's best friend after they met at the university three years ago, said the shooting victim was an easygoing, "very, very funny guy" who was always eager to offer wisdom and advice to his friends.