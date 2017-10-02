Friends, family honor Marine's memory at VFW

The family of retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Larry E. Nowak was brought to tears of joy when he was honored by his veteran brothers and sisters Wednesday.

A short ceremony at VFW Post 5263 debuted the newly renamed Larry E. Nowak Lounge at the post's canteen, 103 NE 20th. An eternal Marine, Nowak is buried in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.

Family members were surprised with the honor. With eyes tinged pink from tears, Nowak's daughter, Lori Manning, accepted hugs from Post Commander Jim Meeks and Senior Vice Commander Michael Phillips.

"My dad would've loved this," Manning said. "This (the post) was his second home."

Nowak, who retired from the Marine Corps as Chief Warrant Officer 4 following 26 years of service that included time in the Vietnam War, was fondly remembered in comments by his brothers and sisters-in-arms: "You couldn't ask for a better guy," "Everybody loved him," and "The man was phenomenal."

Although he was born in Russell, Kan., Nowak found home and family with his service to country and those who served.

Meeks said Nowak taught him a lot when he became part of the post. Nowak served as the quartermaster the chief financial officer.

"He was probably one of the best ones we've ever had," Meeks said.

Nowak was one of the Vietnam-era vets who stayed around the post as younger veterans began to seek a home base outside the service. Meeks said he mentored many and worked to make changes to attract younger vets, including him.

"Very few people stayed around to mentor me and guide me," Meeks said, "but he did."