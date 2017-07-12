Friends, co-workers pitch in to help local emergency dispatcher

An employee at the Comanche County Dispatch Center was greeted Wednesday afternoon with an early Christmas present that was desperately needed a new wheelchair.

A group of Lawton police officers and fellow dispatchers at the center came up with the needed $1,000 deductible (other $2,000 paid by insurance) funding to complete the purchase of a $3,000 wheelchair for Dana Wilson. Wilson, who has worked at the dispatch center on the Great Plains Technology Center campus for seven months, said she was amazed at their effort.

"I'm very blessed. It's great having friends in law enforcement," she said. "I like helping them and having their back, and responding to 911 callers to bring them peace and resolution."

Capt. Robert Puccino of the Lawton Police Department spearheaded efforts to raise funds from other officers and dispatchers to come up with the $1,000 deductible amount to complete the purchase.

"She lives in her own home and tries to make ends meet which is not easy," he said.