Friend makes flag for house

Supporters of Operation Finally Home recognized a special bond between two brother soldiers by flying in the family of Brad and Autumn Hayes for the dedication ceremony of Tomas and Candace Garcia's new home on Friday.

Their lives are linked by their friendship and a bullet.

Hayes says they have known each other for 12 years or so. They served in the same unit at Fort Sill, 6th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery. They both deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Hayes was the driver of the Heavy Equipment Truck and Trailer (HETT) on March 30, 2006, when they came in contact with an improvised explosive device (IED) and came under fire. The same bullet that fractured Garcia's skull that day passed through his skull, also. Of the two, Hayes' injuries were the more severe.

They were medically evacuated and went through a course of treatment. Hayes officially retired from the Army in October 2006 with the rank of specialist. Although the Garcias live in Lawton and the Hayes family in Clarkrange, Tenn., they've kept in touch all these years.

Hayes said a woman at City National Bank spoke with his wife about bringing them here for the dedication. His children are in school and it would have been a long way to drive, so generous donors paid for their airline tickets. They arrived here Thursday afternoon and attended a dinner with the Garcias and partners of Operation Finally Home that evening.

Brent Hammond, marketing director for City National Bank, told of something remarkable that happened there.

Candace Garcia showed them a picture her husband had drawn of something he wants in their new home.

A little later Hayes presented the Garcias with a housewarming gift he had made for them an American flag painted on wood, with some other items attached. Though they hadn't consulted each other beforehand, it matched Garcia's drawing.