Freewheelers storm Stephens Co.

Hundreds of cyclists will be heading out of Stephens County this morning after enjoying local residents' hospitality for two nights.

Cyclists began pedaling into Comanche at 9:15 a.m. Sunday and the last one arrived around 3 p.m. There were about 350, according to Trevor Steward, executive director for the Oklahoma Freewheel Tour 2017.

Riders came in all shapes and sizes from as far away as Michigan and Washington. They ranged in age from 12 to 91-year-old Hubie Pollok from Tulsa, according to Steward. He said he rode in one of the support trucks.

"I left around 8 o'clock," Steward said. "I stopped at our second water stop in Byers (Texas). They let us stop in their park. We stopped in Waurika. People were having lunch in Circle D and Sonic there. I finally got here to Comanche about 9:30-10 o'clock."

Steward said Chuck Ralls, the city manager, and everyone in Comanche had been "absolutely awesome." "We've got live entertainment," Steward said. "We've got people staying in the high school gym. They just aren't campers, so they have provided a place inside the gym. It's a little hot, but it's June in Oklahoma and we've got beautiful shade here. It's going really good right now."