Freeman taking in Fires Conference before departing for South Korea

Capt. Elliot Freeman is 29 going on 30. Originally from Dallas, this field artillery officer has served in the Army for about seven years.

For the past five months, he's been attending Captains' Career Course as a member of Class 1-18. He's due to graduate in two weeks, whereupon he will proceed to his next assignment in South Korea.

But this week, he and his classmates are getting a rare opportunity to rub shoulders with, and even voice their opinions to, senior Army leaders attending the 2018 Fires Conference.

"Today has been excellent. We got to hear a bunch about the peer threat, their capabilities and whatnot. So a lot of this stuff that my class has been hearing about, but we haven't heard as much in depth. So it kind of gives us an eye-opening, and how we need a plan, and how we need to execute our tasks in order to become successful and meet our nation's goals," Freeman said.

"Field artillery has very diverse capabilities. We are very involved with our infantry, our cavalry, our signal corps. Pretty much every other branch. So what's special about us, we need to know something about everybody so that we can integrate with them, in order to use our capabilities and support them, and in effect, win the battle.

"So it's an excellent career. I'm glad I was chosen to be a part of this branch. I look forward to continue on with that," Freeman said.

The artilleryman said his class has followed Exercise Dynamic Front 18, which took place at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany from Feb. 23 through March 10. Nine nations brought 22 firing units to that exercise to work out interoperability issues before they're needed in a real-world situation.

"We want to be sure we're prepared for a possible upcoming conflict," the captain said.

Freeman said it's very important for the captains to get this experience at the Fires Conference.