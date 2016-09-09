Freedom Fund Banquet Sept. 17

The Lawton Branch of the NAACP will host its annual Freedom Fund Banquet from 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Patterson Community Center, No. 4 NE Arlington.

This year's keynote speaker will be Clara Faulkner, Forest Hill, Texas, City Council member. Jacqueline Thomas will be honored as a Silver Life Member and Joe L. Harris and Pete Raphel will be honored as Gold Life Members.

Tickets will be available at the door for $60 per person if available. Attire is business.

Faulkner served on the City Council from 1996-98 and joined the council again in February 2014. Before being elected she sat on the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

She was born in Oklahoma City and graduated from I.M. Terrell High School in Fort Worth, Texas. She attended Oakland College in California; Tarrant College in Arlington, Texas; and Walter Mary Reuther Leadership Institute in Black Lake, Mich. She retired after 34 years of service to Ball Metal Corporation, formally Miller Container.