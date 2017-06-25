Freedom Festival scheduled

The City of Lawton's annual Freedom Festival will take place Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park.

The festival will feature live entertainment, a motorcycle and car show, a children's area and food and sale vendors. The motorcycle show, hosted by Wind River Harley-Davidson, and the car show, hosted by Sweet Temptationz, will take place simultaneously from noon to 4 p.m. The live entertainment will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature performances from Dannie Carson, Mad Leon, Crosstowne Groove and The 77th Army Band.

A fireworks show is set to begin after sunset, around 9:30 p.m., and will by synced with music that will be live broadcasted through Magic 95, 95.3 FM.

Parking and transportation will be available from the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris, and Lawton High School, 601 Fort Sill Blvd.

No pets or personal fireworks, alcohol or drones will be permitted. Service animals will be allowed. Police officers and firefighters will be on site.