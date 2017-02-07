Freedom celebrated in city park Saturday

Friday's thunderstorm didn't overshadow the City of Lawton's third annual Freedom Fest, which brought sunshine, frozen treats and fireworks to the community in celebration of the nation's 241st birthday.

Between 20,000 and 25,000 people from Lawton and surrounding areas put on sunglasses, flip-flops and sunscreen for an afternoon of festivities, including live entertainment from Dannie Carson, Mad Leon, Crosstown Groove and The 77th Army Band, Wind River Harley-Davidson's motorcycle show and Sweet Temptationz' car show.

People also shopped at various booths, including Usborne Books & More, Scentsy and Renewal by Anderson, and to cool off from the heat, they stopped by vendors such as Okie Old Time Root Beer, Coors Light and Snowie Shaved Ice. Children enjoyed their own activities, which included a petting zoo, pony and machine bull rides and face painting.

Keith Jackson, Lawton City council member and chairperson for the Freedom Festival committee, said numerous sponsors made Freedom Fest a success once again.

"We've got some sponsors that really believe in the festival and really believe in the City of Lawton," Jackson said. "It's a patriotic town. It's an Independence Day celebration, and we have one of the best and largest firework displays in the entire state and north Texas here."

As for Oklahoma's ever-changing weather, Jackson was pleased with the turnout of high temperatures.

"It's hot. What else would you want on a Fourth of July celebration?" he said.

Over 20 volunteers also made the event possible by directing traffic, handing out water bottles and preparing hot dogs, according to Joshua Leach, volunteer coordinator and supervisor for the City of Lawton's Neighborhood Services.

Leach said the volunteers represented Fort Sill's Marine Battalion, the U.S. Army 5th Battalion 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, MacArthur Key Club, Lawton AMBUCS and Cameron University's basketball teams.

"Quite literally, without volunteer support, this event could not happen," Leach said. "Personally, I'm a retired military veteran. The Fourth of July is a big deal to me. ... I thank all the volunteers for coming out and supporting this event."

John Dever, a volunteer with the Marine Battalion, said he arrived at Fort Sill at the end of January, so this year marked his first time at Freedom Fest.

"I can tell the community has a lot of love for everybody," Dever said. "It's very special here."

Tabaitha Keplinger, a mother of two, said Freedom Fest offered a "family-friendly" atmosphere for daughter, Isabel Hair, who attended for the first time after battling and surviving cancer.

Nine-year-old Hair, a student at Woodland Hills Elementary School, said her favorite activity was the petting zoo, where she saw "bunnies, ducks and chickies."

"I had bacon cheese fries, and I had a snow cone," Hair said. "I (also) got my face painted with a flag with a heart."

Christa Pulliam, who has attended the event since its inception, brought her two children, four-year-old Marley and three-year-old Jerrod, to enjoy the outdoor fun.

"We've enjoyed some chicken nuggets and fries from Krazy Birdz, then we came over here to the petting zoo," Pulliam said. "We're going to the pony rides next and probably (buy) snow cones. We're going to come back for fireworks. ... The kids love the fireworks."