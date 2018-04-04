Free meals served to Lawton kids

Staff members involved in the feeding sites established by Lawton Public Schools say those free meals are important to the district's children while the campuses are closed because of the statewide teachers' walkout.

Tuesday's closure was the first real test of plans to ensure continuity for district personnel and students during the walkout. Those include 20 schools where district officials will serve breakfast and lunch to any child in the district, free of charge, even those who do not attend Lawton Public Schools. The feeding sites are slated to continue operating as long as LPS is participating in the statewide campaign, district officials said.

Oscar Castro, principal at Lincoln Elementary, said it was an easy choice to participate in the feeding program. Castro, LPS Director of Federal Programs Teresa Donahue and Central Middle School cafeteria manager Maria Perez volunteered to operate the breakfast and lunch program Tuesday in Lincoln's gymnasium.

It was a cold lunch since the cafeteria and its workers aren't open during the walkout, but Castro said the meal was developed just as every other meal served to students is with an eye toward nutrition. Ten children hit the door of the gymnasium at noon Tuesday to take advantage of a lunch comprised of a sandwich, apples, carrots and celery sticks, chips and milk.

"The children need to eat," said Donahue, explaining why she and other administrators across the district joined with other volunteers to make sure the 20 nutrition sites could operate this week.

"It's something real good," he said. "It's a great job."