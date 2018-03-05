Free legal advice will be available today

The Comanche County Bar Association, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Bar Association, will offer free legal advice over the phone from 6-8 p.m. today during the 67th annual statewide celebration of Law Day.

The community is welcome to call (580) 248-4676 to speak with a local lawyer at no charge. The toll-free hotline, which is 1-800-456-8525, will be open to anyone in the state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for English speakers and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Spanish speakers. People may also email AskALawyerokbar.org to seek advice.

Tonight, OETA will present the TV program "Ask A Lawyer" at 7 p.m. The show will explore the legal issues surrounding mental health court, estate planning and criminal record expungement.