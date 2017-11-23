Free community meals offered for Thanksgiving

Lawton residents looking for a Thanksgiving feast will have several free community meals to choose from today.

Day Of Caring Feed

The City of Lawton will sponsor the second annual Day of Caring Thanksgiving Community Feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the H.C. King Center, 1705 NW 20th. The event is free and open to the public.

The menu includes turkey, dressing, ham, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, and cabbage, along with a roll and assorted desserts.

Event co-coordinator Reginald Seaton of the Parks and Recreation Department said the meal is made possible by contributions from the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

"Everything is donated by the community, for the community," Seaton said. "We had a lot of support from City of Lawton employees on gathering donations this year."

Seaton said that as of noon Wednesday donations had included eight turkeys and two hams, as well as pies, cakes and canned food.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Lawton-Fort Sill will sponsor its Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 1315 SW F.