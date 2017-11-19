Fraternity members urged to get engaged

Members of a local fraternity were admonished to make the most of their lives in their quest for social justice.

Shawn Brewer, embedded/software engineering manager for Peterbilt Motors and a leader in the Ninth District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, was guest speaker for the chapter's Psi Upsilon Chapter's annual Founders Day and Achievement Week Banquet Saturday at Cameron University.

Calling the local chapter "one of the most professional, giving and serious chapters I've come to know in Omega," Brewer said the work of the organization goes beyond chapter functions and should be intended to "glorify God and be the cornerstones of our community."

One way to advance social justice and diversity, he said, remains to be involved in politics.

"Yes, I know politics is a ... troubling topic right now, to say the least," he said. "But we've got to do it."

Although he said Donald Trump "is our president and no one wants him to succeed any more than I do," all officials should be held accountable for their actions.

Brewer selected several actions in particular, including: firing FBI Director James Comey for not being loyal to the president; attacking Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players by protesting inequality by not standing for the national anthem; and sanctioning the regime of authoritarian leaders like Rodrigo Duterte, whom Brewer said has encouraged police and vigilantes to "exterminate" everyone they suspect of being drug dealers.