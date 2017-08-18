Forum held for Council hopefuls

Residents had an opportunity Thursday to question the candidates who are seeking City Council seats this year, during a forum sponsored by three Lawton entities.

The forum brought about 100 residents to Lawton City Hall to listen to and ask questions of eight candidates who will appear on the Sept. 12 primary ballots for spots as the Wards 6, 7 and 8 council representatives. Moderator Will Scott said the forum was not intended as a debate, but as a presentation of information from candidates who also answered questions posed by members of the audience and those who sponsored the forum: Abundant Life Fellowship of Churches Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, Eta Xi Lambda chapter, and the Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

Candidates are a mix of council incumbents, former council members and political novices who want to engage their community while contributing their skills, backgrounds and interests. They answered eight questions and Scott said arrangements will be made to forward additional audience questions to the candidates, so they can be answered, then posted online for voters to read.

Participants were: Ward 6: Incumbent Cherry Phillips and challenger Sean Fortenbaugh; Ward 7: Incumbent V. Gay F. McGahee and challenger Onreka Givens Johnson; and Ward 8: Incumbent Doug Wells and challengers Tom Leon, Jo Peters and Randy Warren.

Following are a sample of the questions:

Question: In your view, are the City of Lawton budget and funding priorities properly aligned? If not, what would you realign?

Peters: Peters said while she has heard discussions from others about whether there are opportunities to trim the budget and realign spending, she isn't aware enough of the situation to comment on it yet.

Leon: Leon, a former councilman, said he would start with a line-by-line review of the budget (something he already does), adding that if something needs to be removed, "I'm not afraid to cut."

Warren: Warren, also a former councilman, said the council must return to a technique it used for years, reviewing each departmental budget "to see where they are." He said the budget should first focus on mandated functions, police, fire, streets, water and sewer, ensuring they are adequately funded before looking at other city functions.

Johnson: Johnson said the city must go back to basics, first taking care of its basic needs and trimming back other areas. She said the top concern she has heard from residents is "our roads, our roads, our roads" and she thinks the council budget review process should start earlier.

Wells: Wells said while he agrees the city must focus on public safety, he also believes "you won't have a city without quality of life activities." He also said the city, for the first time since the 1970s, has a dedicated road program (the ad valorem program) and construction on a project important to Ward 6 (Southwest 52nd Street) will begin within two months.