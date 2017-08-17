Forum for candidates today at city hall

Candidates for three Lawton City Council seats will address constituents today during a candidate forum.

The forum for eight candidates vying in races to represent Wards 6, 7 and 8 will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. The session is being sponsored by Abundant Life Fellowship of Churches Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Eta Xi Lambda chapter; and the Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

Candidates are: Ward 6: Incumbent Cherry Phillips and challenger Sean Fortenbaugh; Ward 7: Incumbent V. Gay F. McGahee and challenger Onreka Givens Johnson; and Ward 8: Incumbent Doug Wells and challengers Tom Leon, Jo Peters and Randy Warren.