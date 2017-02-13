Fort Sill turns over animal control to City of Lawton

Thanks to a PuP, Fort Sill's stray kitties will not be another lost claws.

PuP stands for "public to public partnership," which is exactly what Fort Sill is using to turn over its animal control function to the City of Lawton.

The intergovernmental support agreement that was signed Wednesday went into effect on Thursday. Russell Anderson, superintendent of the city's animal welfare division, said his staff met Friday with Andy Anderson, who ran the Fort Sill animal shelter, and they took away five dogs and one cat that were there.

Fort Sill's facility is now closed and no more animals will be housed there, according to Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Samuel Curtis. Fort Sill's veterinary clinic remains open.

Fort Sill got word in January that the Army Veterinary Corps intended to cease funding for stray animal control on installations and the installations would have to find alternate means to provide that service, Curtis said.

"Our solution at Fort Sill was to begin a dialog with the City of Lawton in order to possibly leverage their facility and then get into a public/public partnership with the City of Lawton," he explained.