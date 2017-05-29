Fort Sill speaker recalls 5 brothers lost on single ship

In 1966 Congress officially recognized Waterloo, N.Y., as the birthplace of Memorial Day.

But Randy Dunham, speaking at the Fort Sill National Cemetery's Memorial Day observance, said that for him, the birthplace of Memorial Day will always be Waterloo, Iowa, the neighboring city of Cedar Falls where he went to school and was raised on the family farm.

"Having been born in Waterloo, Iowa my parents told me the story of the Five Sullivan Brothers from my hometown.

"The Sullivans were serving together aboard the USS Juneau. On Nov. 13, 1942, the Juneau was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal.

"Four of the five Sullivan brothers (Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert) went down with the ship; one brother (George) survived but was lost at sea. Letters from the Sullivan brothers soon stopped arriving at 98 Adams Street in Waterloo, and a survivor of the sinking even wrote to Mrs. Sullivan telling her that all five of her boys had been lost.

"Mrs. Sullivan finally wrote to the Navy asking for information. On Jan. 12, 1943, Thomas Sullivan was preparing for work when three men in uniform came to the door with the official news. The next day, a letter from President Roosevelt was delivered, acknowledging that the Sullivans were missing in action. Imagine what the parents went through during those two long months.