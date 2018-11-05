Fort Sill soldiers compete to see who is best warrior

Fort Sill's Best Warrior Competition is a catchier name for what was formerly known as the Soldier and NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer) of the Year competitions.

The name may have changed, but it's as challenging as ever. Over the course of four days it encompasses the known as well as the unknown. Today, for example, there will be a "mystery event." None of the contenders has any idea what that will be.

Competition began Wednesday with the following:

• Height and weight check

• Army Physical Fitness Test

• Combat Conditioning Course (a timed obstacle course)

• Stress shooting soldiers had to drag a 160-pound dummy a specific distance, then immediately engage in one-on-one combatives and then run to the range where they had two five-round magazine clips to hit clay targets

• Each soldier was given 30 minutes to complete a 150-word essay, immediately following the stress shoot

• A 13-mile road march to Camp Eagle, where they stayed the night.

Day two picked up right where day one left off, with a day land navigation exercise utilizing a compass, a protractor and a military map. It continued with the following soldier skill testing lanes:

• Identification of a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive threat and demonstrate how to protect themselves using masking procedures

• Tactical Combat Casualty Care

• A weapons lane where they had to disassemble and reassemble three weapons, an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, an M4 carbine and an M9 Beretta, followed by a function check to make sure each was put back together correctly

• Identification of an improvised explosive device's components, methods used to detonate it and common areas to place IEDs

Thursday ended with a night land nav exercise. Board examinations were postponed till Monday so that Command Sgt. Maj. Carl A. Fagan could preside over them. Final calculation of scores will follow.

The competition began with 18 entrants, but as of Thursday the physically demanding labors above had winnowed the list to 14 six NCOs and four soldiers. The winners in each tier will go on to the next level of competition.

Each entrant comes with his or her own sponsor, a one-person cheering section who provides moral support and motivation throughout the competition. Staff Sgt. Lee Turner, a section chief with Fort Sill's salute battery, Bravo, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery (FA), is sponsoring his ammo team chief, Sgt. Micah Brooks.