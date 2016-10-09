Fort Sill soldier pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Pfc. Stephon D. Threat, 22, pleaded guilty to one specification of involuntary manslaughter and two specifications of obstruction of justice at a general court-martial convened at Fort Sill on Friday.

He was sentenced to reduction to the lowest pay grade, confinement for 10 years and a dishonorable discharge. As part of a plea deal, the sentence will be reduced to six years.

According to the charge sheet, Threat by culpable negligence killed Spc. Trevor M. Hargrave, 20, by shooting him in the chest with a shotgun in Lawton on Dec. 12, 2015.

Specification 2 states that he endeavored to impede an investigation by falsely telling Lawton Police Officer Elijah R. Garcia that "Hargrave was shot by an unknown male outside of the Rock and Ranch Bar" and "Hargrave was shot by someone driving a black car near the EZ GO near Avondale Apartments." Specification 3 states that Threat made similar false statements to Lawton Police Detective David Schucker.