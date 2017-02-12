Fort Sill recognizes its Family of the Year

Capt. Mike and Amanda McEunn and their three children were recognized as the 2017 Fort Sill Family of the Year at a ceremony on Friday.

Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, called the event "perhaps the most important thing that has occurred this week at Fort Sill." The purpose is to celebrate the strength of soldiers and their families, which is one of the cornerstones of the Army.

The captain commands Charlie Battery, 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery (ADA) for the 31st ADA Brigade. His wife works as a teacher assistant in pre-kindergarten at Woodland Hills Elementary School, where their two younger children, Dylan, 11, and Rylynn, 6, attend school. Their oldest, 17-year-old Courtney, is a straight-A student at Eisenhower High School. She also works 20 hours a week, give or take, for the westside Los Tres Amigos restaurant.

"We're honored just to be nominated," Amanda McEunn said. "We really didn't expect to win, and we're just humbled to be nominated."

As for the level of her family's community involvement, she said she doesn't know any other way. She herself coaches Rylynn's "Little Dabbers" soccer team because the girls needed somebody to coach them and it's something she loves to do.

"It's a lot of work for the little ones. Trying to get them organized and keep their attention for an hour at a time is pretty intense," Amanda McEunn said.

Mike McEunn said all the family is involved in volunteer work or service projects around the community at some point in time. As an example, Courtney is active in National Honor Society and 5K races around town. There are many other things they volunteer for as well, a lot of it outside of the military.

His message to other military families is, "stay busy."

"We're all on one team, one fight. Everything we do should be for where the military draws its strength," Mike McEunn said.

According to the nomination submitted by the command team of 4-3 ADA, "as a team, this family gets actively involved in the betterment of the Lawton Fort Sill community since May of 2010. During that time, all five family members have continued to build upon a lifestyle of volunteerism and service."

According to a narrative read by Dan Farrell, Army Volunteer Corps program manager for Fort Sill, "the efforts of this family have been felt by numerous soldiers, children and parents in the local area and have had a tremendously positive impact on the overall community relationship between Fort Sill and the surrounding cities. (Amanda) has continually served as a leading member of the Parent Teacher Association and (Family Readiness Groups).

"Their 17-year-old daughter is involved in numerous activities at her school while maintaining a 4.0 (grade point average), playing soccer, taking challenging (advanced placement) classes, staying involved in the National Honor Society and working 20 hours a week.