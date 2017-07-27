Fort Sill to get new commander

The Army has announced that Maj. Gen. Brian J. McKiernan, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) and Fort Sill, has been selected to be deputy commanding general of 18th Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, N.C.

McKiernan has served as commanding general here since July 10, 2016. He was previously the commandant of the Field Artillery School and chief of the Field Artillery branch here from January 2012 until April 2013.

McKiernan's successor will be Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner Jr., who has been director of operations for the Army Rapid Capabilities Office since April 2017. In this role, Shoffner serves as a critical link to enable the Army to expedite needed technologies to the field and counter urgent and emerging threats. He is responsible for ensuring the Army Rapid Capabilities Office responds to soldiers' needs with timely and holistic solutions that inform the Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership, Personnel, Facilities and Policy (DOTMLPF) impacts of implementing new capabilities within the operational Army.

Shoffner works in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology in Washington, D.C.

Shoffner graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., with a bachelor of science in international relations in 1988 and was commissioned into the Field Artillery. He holds a master of military art and science degree from the School of Advanced Military Studies and a master of arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.