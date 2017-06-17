Fort Sill celebrates Army birthday, graduation

In a change of pace from past years, Fort Sill delayed its Army birthday celebration by two days so that it could be combined with another cause for celebration the graduation of 208 soldiers in one of 434th Field Artillery Brigade's many basic training batteries.

Even the cutting of the Army birthday cake was modified slightly. It's traditionally been the oldest and the youngest soldiers on post who wield the saber used to cut the first slice. This time it was the guest speaker, outgoing post chaplain Col. John Morris, and the Distinguished Honor Graduate of Echo Battery, 1st Battery, 31st Field Artillery, Pvt. Justin David Williams, 29, of Mobile, Ala.

What does being the Distinguished Honor Graduate mean to him?

"To me, it means making my family and my sons proud of me. Giving them a good example to look up to, so they'll want to do something better with their lives," Williams said. "I feel very blessed to have this happen to me, and just proud to be here."

Though he's a little beyond the age when most people sign on the dotted line, Williams said, "I just wanted a different life for my family. I was stable, but ... I always wanted to join the Army, to be honest with you. I always wanted to be a part of the military. I always knew I'd be good at it."

He talked it over with his wife, Shanelle, and said, "She was actually very thrilled, because she knows I've always wanted to join the military."

They have two sons, Avery, 7, and Jaxon, 2. They think the Class A uniform he wore to the graduation ceremony was very cool and they were very proud of their father, the honor grad said.

"I saw them for the first time in almost three months, and they were just so excited to see me. They thought Dad was cool and he's a soldier," Williams said.

They spent part of Thursday looking at artillery in some of the post's museums. Although Williams was a welder in civilian life, his next stop in the road will be Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he will undergo advanced individual training (AIT) to become an Army physical therapy specialist.

Williams said the most important thing he learned in 9 weeks of basic training was discipline, followed by camaraderie.

"Being my age of 29, I was kind of worried about how it would be coming in with battle buddies who were almost a decade younger than me, but what I found was that the age didn't make any difference. The camaraderie that everybody had told me I would find in the Army was absolutely there," Williams said.

He did find that he was more mature than a lot of his fellow trainees, but that also allowed him to lead them by example to maturity in themselves.

The sanctuary of Cache Creek Chapel, built to hold 1,200 people, was filled to overflowing with graduates, family and friends who came to watch them cross the chancel, drill sergeants and more. Lt. Col. Kirk Alexander, commander of 1-31 FA, said that, typically, 20 percent of the soldiers who graduate from basic training here remain at Sill to do their AIT, either in air defense artillery or field artillery. The other 80 percent scatter to the four winds. Most go to other Training and Doctrine Command installations for their AIT; those who signed up under the Delayed Entry Program still have their senior year of high school to complete before they rejoin Army life.

Alexander said Fort Sill has a basic training graduation about once a week, but this one was combined with the Army birthday celebration because of the expanded audience made up of people coming in from all over. This is something soldiers in basic training wouldn't normally get to see, he noted. One of the things they witnessed was a streamer ceremony introduced at last year's Army birthday observance, in which the Fort Sill Museum Directorate and its supporters modeled Army uniforms worn in all major conflicts from the American Revolution to the War on Terror while the 77th Army Band played popular songs from the various eras.