Fort Sill cancels air show

The possibility of inclement weather this weekend has forced Fort Sill officials to postpone the Henry Post Army Airfield centennial celebration.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the day-long event has been canceled and tentatively scheduled for July. Forecasters are calling for sustained winds of 20-25 mph with temperatures that won't reach the freezing point until noon. As the forecast became more clear in the days leading up to the weekend, many participating groups pulled out because of the threat of bad weather.

Brenda Spencer-Ragland, Fort Sill Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, said the decision was not made lightly.

"We really hate to do this," she said. "We had a very good air show planned. But most of our aerial and static display aircraft canceled because they didn't think they could get here, or perform on Saturday because of the weather."

Lt. Dan concert canceled

Earlier this week, the threat of bad weather forced officials to cancel the Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band concert originally scheduled for today. A weather forecast of 40 mph sustained winds and potential thunderstorms during the afternoon forced the decision to postpone the concert until a later date.