Former LPD Chief Ronnie Smith dies

Following a fight with cancer, former Lawton Police Chief Ronnie Smith Sr. died Saturday night.

Smith, 68, who had been diagnosed with cancer last year, passed away at his home.

The former police chief spent 37 years with the Lawton Police Department and served seven as chief before retiring in 2012. He since has served as a deputy with the Comanche County Sheriff's Department. Smith was also instrumental in helping establish the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department in northeastern Comanche County. He served as its assistant fire chief.

A Vietnam veteran, Smith attained the rank of sergeant while serving in the Army's 1st Cavalry division.

That service to country would open a door to respect of a longtime fellow officer before joining to serve community. In 26 years of service together there was a bond.