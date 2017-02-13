Former gov.: State in willful bankruptcy

It's time for discussion about the policies that Oklahomans are seeing as a result of those they elected to public office, former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters said.

Walters was in Lawton Monday to attend the Comanche County Democratic Party meeting with Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Mark Hammons after both men were invited to speak on issues that they said are important to the party, state and country.

Walters, in an interview, called it a talk about policy.

"It doesn't have to be this way," he said, pointing to policies that he said are changing Oklahoma for the worse, with dire effects on public education, health care and public safety.

Walters said that is why it is vital to register more voters and turn out larger numbers of voters in elections, explaining that generates discussion. And that discussion is important as Oklahoma and its state budget continues to decline.