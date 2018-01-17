Foreign services officer to speak at CU

Cameron University's Social Science Department invites the public to hear U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Officer Kristin M. Stewart speak today about careers in the foreign service and U.S. foreign policy.

The free event at 2 p.m. in Cameron's McMahon Centennial Complex McCasland Ballroom is part of the university's current academic festival, "American Identities in the 21st Century."

Stewart joined the U.S. Foreign Service in 2002. Prior to her current assignment as diplomat-in-residence at the University of Oklahoma, she served as the public affairs officer at the U.S. Consulate in Basrah, Iraq. Previous diplomatic assignments include public affairs officer in Panama City, Panama; cultural affairs officer in Dakar, Senegal; press officer in Managua, Nicaragua; assistant cultural affairs officer in Mexico City, Mexico; and vice consul and assistant to the ambassador in Bogota, Colombia. Temporary duty assignments have taken her to Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guinea Bissau, Mali, South Africa and Suriname.