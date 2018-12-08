Floats, tractors, rodeo queens participate in Lawton parade

The Lawton Rangers brought its 80th annual PRCA Rodeo to downtown Lawton during the Lawton Celebration Parade Saturday.

Starting at the corner of Southwest C Avenue and 6th Street, the Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Rangers led the parade through the streets of downtown Lawton. Following behind them was the Lawton Fire Department and the Fort Sill 77th Army Band along with a fleet of floats, tractors, various rodeo queens, Miss Lawton and Miss Lawton's Outstanding Teen and many more proud Lawton citizens and rodeo participants.