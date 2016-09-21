Fitness Day plans take shape at Fort Sill

A Family Health and Fitness Day Extravaganza will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Fort Sill's new Fires Fitness Center, Building 3290 on Crane Road.

The free event is open to eligible patrons and will have 30-minute fitness class demonstrations starting with Zumba, followed by Boot Camp, Cardio Kickboxing and Pilates. Reynolds Army Community Hospital Nutrition will provide healthy snack samples and nutrition information. There will be giveaways. Families are welcome. Call 442-2445 or 442-2418.