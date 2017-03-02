First women complete forward observer course

The Field Artillery marked another milestone Thursday when three soldiers became the first women to complete the Army's course for forward observers.

The women took their place among the ranks of the graduates as they received their crossed cannon insignia showing that they aren't trainees anymore they're officially artillerymen.

The three have different backgrounds and come from scattered locations across the nation, but they're united in picking their 13F military occupational speciality (MOS) because of the challenge, one that was not open to women not so long ago.

Their primary job is to call in and adjust field artillery, mortar and naval gunfire on the enemy, and that's where the "forward" comes in: They have to be close enough to the enemy to pinpoint their position and make sure the fire falls where it's supposed to.

Spc. Holly Morrison, for example, hails from Letts, Iowa, and came to the course after a stint in the Army National Guard. She had wanted to join the infantry, but that didn't work out. Instead, she was offered a slot to train in another combat job, forward observer. She took it and hasn't regretted it.

"I think it's a better fit anyway," she said.

"I wanted something that was challeneging and pushed me mentally and physically," said Pvt. Bailey Hendrix of Camas, Wash.

What she encountered in the course wasn't a total surprise; her stepfather has been a forward observer in the 82nd Airborne Division.

"He knew this was going to be dangerous because it was a combat MOS, but he knew I could handle it," she said.

Morrison, too, said her family supported her decision to become a combat soldier.

"They were really excited I was able to pursue this opportunity," she said.

The family of Pvt. Emily Buffington was supportive too, although her parents admitted to having some qualms at first.

"Her doing this was definitely out of the blue," her father Ronald said, but he and his wife Lori supported her despite their misgivings.