First-graders relay their wishes to Mrs. Claus

For first-graders learning how to write and spell, it is hard to eloquently write down everything you want to say in a letter to Santa. Fortunately for the Eisenhower Elementary first-graders, Mrs. Claus flew in to pick up the letters and find out firsthand what some of the students really wanted.

First-grade teachers Ruby Peters and Alyssa Hart had the students in their classes write out letters to Santa as part of the spelling and writing curriculum. Peters' class wrote on a page with a Christmas tree and presents on it and Hart's students had a Santa with mittens. Crayons made the papers festive.

Mrs. Claus was already on the cafetorium's stage near a Christmas tree when the giggling first-graders were led in by their teacher. Most of them knew who she was, but some were unsure.

"Who's that?" one child said.

Another unidentified child: "It looks like my grandmother."

First-graders definitely know how to talk, even if they haven't yet mastered the spelling and printing, so Mrs. Claus spoke to 10 of the students, five from each class, who were selected by their teachers.

The following is a combination of what the students told Mrs. Claus and what they wrote, complete with mispellings, capitalization in odd places and too much or too little punctuation. Some had letters of the alphabet written backwards, but that can't be shown. Some were shy, some were enthusiastic, some thoughtful, some funny, and one wasn't sure if he had been good or not this past year.

• Jayden Turner: He read his letter out loud "Dear Santa, I don't know if I been good or not. Your elft looks very nice tell your raindeer I said I love them very much. I will please have a diftebike (dirt bike) , a bag of cheetos and a toy motercicle. Love Jayden thank you Santa claus."

He said he didn't know if he had been good because it depends on who is judging. Looking very serious, he said he tries to be good by "making friends, doing the right choices, cleaning up other peoples' mess, helping people, help people if they are sick or anything."

The toy motorcycle seems to be what he wants the most.

"You know the toy motorcycle where you sit on it and can ride it? I want one of those," he said and then offered Mrs. Claus a big smile.

• Blane Pitman: "I would like a bot I Would Like a ball Ples. I would Like a bike Ples, he read from his letter that had a tree colored in bold reds, purples,greens, oranges and some black. He wants a Batman bike and "I would Likea talbi. Thank you. Blane," he said, explaining he wanted a tablet like an Ipad. Pitman said he especially "likes to open presents" at Christmas.

• Lea Beckham: Reading her letter in a clear voice, Lea said, "I was good. a friend, and, nice. I wot a Teedy, a book, and a funny book. From, Lea". Beckham especially loves to use commas in her printing and likes to read a lot. "I actually go home and I actually try to read."

Asked if this is her first letter to Santa, she said, "On Christmas Day, we actually try to write some letters to Santa," and the first thing she does during the Christmas break, "I actually just do my homework."

• Zakary Kein: The tree and all the presents on Kein's letter are all a dark green with orange candy canes and blue or orange ornaments. He read, "Dear Santa, My name is zakary. I live in Lawton Oklahoma. I have been a good boy this year. please briug me a cat and a dog. Thank you" He added, "I have two cats and I want another one. I want a husky (dog)" but doesn't think it is too hot in Oklahoma for a husky.

• Cason Broome: Broome is not into punctuation yet, so his letter read, "This year I hope for 10,000 kinds of ice cream please and thank you oh and your elf is very cute love Cason Broome." He said that "every kind of ice cream" is his favorite, except for coffee ice cream, which is Mrs. Claus' favorite. Broome explained that he has been good, there is an Elf on the Shelf in his classroom and that he sometimes breaks his glasses. Boome added that "I want a drum" for Christmas too.