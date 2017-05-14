First came the wedding then graduation all in one wild day

Lawtonian Jordan McKesson underwent on a wild series of events as she changed her last name and graduated with honors from Cameron University all in one day.

At 1 p.m. on May 5, Jordan Sizemore said "I do" to Mike McKesson at the Comanche County Courthouse before attending her hooding ceremony at 3 p.m in the Cameron University Gym.

Shortly after that, they ate dinner with family and, at 7:30 p.m., Jordan walked across a stage at Cameron University Stadium, where she graduated with a master's degree in educational leadership.

Jordan said as the fireworks lit up the sky above the stadium, she felt all her emotions surface.

"It all hit me. The whole day just went through my mind again, and I cried a little bit," she said.

After graduation, the couple cut and shared a cake at 11:30 p.m. in a room at the Hampton Inn.