Firefighters get training on Sill

Edgewater Park Assistant Fire Chief John Fehring is used to fighting grass fires, including the big one that ravaged 40,000 acres on and off the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in 2011.

"We had people out on it 24 hours a day for, I think it was five days in a row," he said during a break from hands-on training at the seventh annual Destry Horton Wildland and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Training School on Saturday.

"Yeah, we get a few. We're not overwhelmed right now, but we get a few," Fehring said.

Volunteer firefighters from Edgewater Park got to practice setting backfires with drip torches as part of their wildland training on Fort Sill's East Range. Fort Sill Fire Chief Clint Langford said the Fort Sill Fire Department did a controlled burn prior to this weekend's training school so that it would be safe to train on this two-acre site.

"We don't use drip torches. This is our first chance to get out here and use it, and hopefully this takes care of our training and we'll be able to get out and use them," Edgewater Park's assistant chief said.

Located off of Lake Ellsworth, the Edgewater Park department has mutual aid agreements with Apache, Porter Hill, Elgin and other surrounding departments, so it's important to have firefighters trained and ready.

"We got two guys that are certified from last year, and we've got three guys going through it this year, so we'll have five people to do grass fires this year," Fehring said. That will be five out of 15. Fehring said just about everybody in the department is in at least one of the 14 classes taught by Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training. Some are boning up on structural fires, others are learning to operate tanker trucks. Fehring said the equipment Edgewater Park uses to fight wildfires includes two grass trucks and a tanker.

The school takes its name from a Rush Springs firefighter who died as a result of burns while fighting a fire near Empire in 2007. That points up how dangerous Oklahoma wildfires can be. Fehring said Edgewater Park's fire chief was almost overrun by one, but luckily he and his partner got out of there. He said there were fires all the way around him when he came out.

Fehring said the training firefighters get here helps tremendously in saving their own lives as well as others'. They learn how to set backfires to stop a head fire and better ways to do things.

"The No. 1 thing is to look out for yourself. You know what the fire is going to do, you know where it's going to go. If somebody tells you to get out of there, you don't ask questions about what's going on. You just leave," Fehring said.

Langford said part of this year's training was on two Fort Sill assets, a pair of drones that will be used for command and control of firefighting efforts. Fire officials want to see how effective they are in going where people can't and providing a look into what the fire is doing and where it's going.

Ben Melman is on the paid staff of The Village Fire Department, which serves an incorporated community north of Oklahoma City's Nichols Hills. He wanted to take the class on wildland fires because he serves on Oklahoma's Task Force I, which sends firefighters all over the state to assist departments with fires too big for them to handle on their own. In his two years as a firefighter Melman previously served with the McAlester Fire Department and has been on 15-20 grass fires altogether.

"Been doing well. Learning a lot. It's been a great day," he said. "It's another tool in the toolbox that I've never learned before. It's something that helps you get ahead of the fire."