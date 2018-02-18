Fire victims need funds not goods

The regional manager of Cambridge Estates Apartments, 4315 Southeast Camelot Drive, has asked the Lawton Fort Sill community to provide cleaning services, counseling sessions and monetary donations for victims of Monday night's fatal fire.

Sandi Cline-Potts, regional manager who traveled from Salt Lake City to help the residents, told The Lawton Constitution that the residents are not in need of material donations such as clothes or furniture.

"There is only one resident who lost everything in the fire, and at this time, she does not need anything," Cline-Potts said. "The rest of the residents did not lose anything in this fire. They have smoke damage and are very stressed over the loss of a neighbor, the temporary displacement and the awareness that this could hit so close to home."

Fire Marshal Mark Mitchell said the blaze killed one person, and another person was taken to the hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Funds needed for hotels, cleaning

Cline-Potts said residents need funding for a few hotel stays, counseling sessions from a qualified grief counselor and cleaning services provided by local businesses.

"The insurance covers the apartment building, but it will not cover any of the residents' personal items," Cline-Potts said. "We want to be able to clean all of their pictures, decorations and furniture. The residents are all elderly and/or disabled and can't do this themselves."

Community members can contact Cline-Potts at (801) 707-0611 to find out which residents still need cleaning done, and then the community member can pay the cleaning company directly.