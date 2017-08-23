Fire station cost on rise; runway work to face delay

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport may delay part of a runway renovation project so it can continue with plans to rebuild a fire station on the north edge of its property.

The information came Tuesday when members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority were told that action on two projects would be delayed. Members, who are the airport's governing board, had expected to take action on contracts to rebuild Fire Station No. 2, the joint airport/City of Lawton facility on Bishop Road and Southwest 17th Street, and a joint and crack sealing project on the airport runway. Both projects are being funded, in large part, by federal dollars and both have been deemed important by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The problems: There were no bidders for the runway project, and while five firms did offer bids on the fire station, the low bidder was $824,000 more than the engineering estimate and available funding.

Airport and City of Lawton officials have been discussing the fire station project for several years with an eye toward replacing a 1970s-era station that has structural problems. That station provides coverage for south Lawton, but also houses the specially trained firefighters who respond to aviation emergencies at the airport. The project has $3.6 million in allocated funding, courtesy of $2.4 million designated by the FAA, $685,000 from the Oklahoma Strategic Planning Commission and $600,000 from the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.

Five firms submitted construction bids for the fire station, and the apparent low bidder was Rich Construction, whose bid totaled $4,168,370. The engineering estimate for the project and the figure upon which funding was based is $3,344,572.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said that, during a conference among those who are involved in the fire station project, the FAA suggested the airport could delay its runway renovation for a year and use some of its FAA funds for the fire station project.

That doesn't mean the airport won't do the runway renovation work. In fact, part of it will be done this year at the same time construction on the fire station begins. McNally said the runway renovation was to include work to remove rubber scrapings, then repaint markings on the runway and taxiways. The work is specialized: While painting the markings is one part, the contractor also must remove rubber left by the wheels of aircraft landing on the runway, and that is specialized work.

McNally said postponing the runway joint and crack seal work will give the airport sufficient funding this year to award the fire station and the runway/taxiway marking projects. She said the marking project has been estimated at $400,000 to $500,000.

Brett Lewis, chairman of the airport authority's development committee, said committee members had been ready to act on contract awards but decided to postpone its formal recommendation until McNally completes some work of her own.