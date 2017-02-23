Fire leads to partial evacuation of local Goodyear plant

Goodyear firefighters quickly quelled a fire Wednesday afternoon following a short evacuation.

Lawton firefighters were called shortly after 2 p.m. to assist with the fire in the curing area at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company plant, No. 1 Goodyear Blvd. When they arrived, the house firefighters had things quashed. Initially, smoke was seen coming from the roof.

"Our fire brigade team responded quickly to contain the fire and called in assistance from the Lawton Fire Department," said Jimmy Cagle, Goodyear communications manager. "The curing area was temporarily evacuated as a precaution and machines there are in the process of being reset."