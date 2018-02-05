Fire engulfs Lawton home

A Lawton family lost its home and a pet from a Tuesday afternoon fire at the northeast corner of Northwest 15th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Firefighters were called to 1407 NW Euclid around 12:30 p.m. on the report the house was fire witnesses said smoke and flames erupted from the structure. Over a half-dozen of the city's fire trucks were on the scene within minutes to battle the blaze.

The fire was contained within a half hour, although smoke continued to roll from the smoke-scarred attic vent and the decimated backyard addition to the home. A PSO lineman was at the scene cutting electrical power.

The residents of the house were able to escape uninjured, said LFD Major Eric Troutman, but a family dog succumbed to smoke inhalation.