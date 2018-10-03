Fire destroys 3 outbuildings

Several fire departments responded to a grass fire that accelerated into a structure fire that destroyed three outbuildings Friday afternoon in eastern Comanche County.

The fire came very close to two homes, but was held off from reaching those structures.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. on Northeast Townley Road near Northeast 210th Street. Firefighters from Cox's Store, Hulen, Bethel, Valley View, Sterling and Central High responded. Michael Merritt, Comanche County emergency management director, said firefighters from Elgin and Fletcher were both initially called to provide aid but were turned back before they arrived.

Merritt said that 20 acres burned in the fire, which for the most part was extinguished quickly aside from some hot spots. The structures destroyed were a barn just outside a home on Townley Road, a carport outside a home on 210th Street and a barn between the two homes. Also lost in the fire was a bus parked by the house on Townley Road.

"The houses were not affected, but the fire did spread about a quarter of a mile," Merritt said. "We're now determining how and where the fire originated."

Merritt said fire departments that responded to the fire encountered muddy conditions.