Fire department investigating blaze in city as possible arson case

Lawton firefighters, police officers and EMS bundled up and ventured out into the windy weather to save lives and homes in the wake of fires Thursday.

Authorities speculate first-degree arson is the cause of a house fire that broke out shortly before 1 a.m. on the northwest side of town. Officer Josh Gardner reported that firefighters found fuel cans outside the south wall of the house where the fire ignited.

The man inside the house Christopher Copley, 35, who was arrested at the scene for an unrelated charge said when he woke up, the house was "full of smoke," the report states.

Police arrested Copley for a felony warrant that Comanche County Special District Judge Kenny Harris issued on Oct. 25 for second-degree burglary that Copley allegedly committed on May 8, according to court records. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

A cigarette initiated a second fire around 8:30 a.m. at 4751 NW Motif Manor. The cigarette, lodged between the concrete and the crack of an apartment, set fire to the breezeway, according to Major Dudley Teeter. The apartment maintenance crew put out the flames before fire units arrived.