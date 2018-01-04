Fire chiefs will meet in Lawton

A fire chiefs conference slated this week in Lawton will focus attention on what Lawton Fire Chief Dewayne Burk says is one of the biggest problems facing firefighters and other emergency responders.

The 96th annual conference for the Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association (OFCA) is slated Wednesday through Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, and is expected to attract 150 fire chiefs from across the state. Burk is president of the association and he said that is the reason it is being held in Lawton.

"It is one of the responsibilities of the current president," he said, explaining the current OFCA president typically opens his community for the annual conference.

The three-day session includes displays and fun, but it also will focus on what Burk and others say is a major issue in the firefighting community, as well as others who respond to emergencies and protect the the public: mental health.

In fact, the event's two keynote speakers will touch on those issues. Jennifer Cramer, of the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, will speak on Saving Those Who Save Others, as her address at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. In addition, journalist Mike Boettcher, a veteran war correspondent and four-time National Emmy award winner, will deliver an address at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Burk said while society as a whole is beginning to recognize mental health issues, leaders in his profession have begun to more readily acknowledge the psychological effect of what working people do on a daily basis, "especially firefighters, police, the military, and occupations and areas that deal with a lot of traumatic stress."

Burk said that while what firefighters do as a public service and for public safety hasn't changed over the years, there is more acknowledgement of what exactly the job means to those who perform it.

"We see a lot of things that other people don't see," he said. "The most common traumatic thing we deal with is injuries and deaths to children. That takes a huge toll on us. For the most part, we're all family men and women, and anytime you are responding to an emergency scene involving a child, you can't help but think of your own child."

And, there are issues that affect some populations as a whole and which now are being brought into the fire and police services. In particular, Burk points to the "war on terror," explaining he and other fire chiefs are seeing an increase in the number of job applicants who are former military personnel who are leaving military service and moving back into the civilian sector.

"In some cases, those individuals are coming back and having issues from what they've seen in a war zone. You compound that with a job like ambulance EMTs, firefighters or police; not everyone handles stresses the same," he said.

It's not just an abstract idea or one that generically affects firefighters as a whole.

"We've seen some serious issues in our local department. I'm seeing it first hand. As a fire chief now, I have an opportunity to have a bigger voice," Burk said.

"As a chief, I've probably dealt with more PTSD issues than I have in my entire career. I'm not only seeing that from my department, but from board members with the OFCA. These are problems that are coming up at board meetings, in other communities as well. There is more of a focus on the mental health issues."