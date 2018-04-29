Fest-goers wet their whistles on different brews

Saturday brought a warm breeze to over 750 people sipping on cool brew at the 5th annual Red River Craft Beer Festival at the Great Plains Coliseum.

People traveled from all over Oklahoma to taste their favorite beverage or sample a new one from over 50 different breweries that offered over 180 unique beers, as well as ciders, vodka and whiskey.

The festival stands as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Armed Services YMCA of Lawton Fort Sill, which partnered with Cache Road Liquor & Wine, owned by J.P. Richard, to organize the event.

Carol Herrick, executive director of the ASYMCA of Lawton Fort Sill, said last year's festival raised $30,000, and every cent goes toward the ASYMCA an organization that made an impact on Herrick's life 23 years ago.

"As a junior enlisted military spouse, I had a high-risk pregnancy," she said, "It would have been hard for me without the Armed Services."

Today, Herrick's baby girl is a healthy 23-year-old who will soon graduate from college. Herrick pays it forward by meeting the needs of military families through the ASYMCA.

"I know some of the struggles these people face," she said. "We (ASYMCA) want to be their family away from home."

The festival was not only a chance to pay it forward but also a time to catch up with old friends, see new faces and taste different brews.

Lawtonian Jenn Castricone and her husband, Ben, stopped by local vendors before exploring breweries from out of state. She said one of the locals was Oklahoma City-based Twisted Spike Brewing Co.

"I always try things I haven't tried," Castricone said as she took a drink of Twisted Spike's "Holy Beer," which was made 12 weeks in a brandy barrel.

Castricone bought her husband a brewing starter kit a couple years ago, she said, and he's been fermenting beverages ever since.

"We like to try different things and compare them to what we do at home," she said.

The Castricones also stopped by first-time vendor at the festival, Angry Scotsman, which launched as a brewery just seven months ago. Founder and owner Ross Harper said he home brewed beverages for 12 years until he decided to hit the market with his creations.

His company, along with Vanessa House and Elk Valley Brewing Company, comprise Brews Union Cooperative, 502 N. Meridan, in Oklahoma City.

Harper makes brews ranging from German lager to a black IPA.

"We want to get adventurous, but we really focus on making approachable beers," he said.

The festival was an opportunity for Harper to meet Lawtonians and military personnel who purchase his Angry Scotsman beverages at local businesses, he said, including Back Porch Draft House, Mike's Sports Grille and Cache Road Liquor and Wine.